Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 71,846 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $635,212,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,179,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,638,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of UBER opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

