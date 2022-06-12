Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,161 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Clearfield worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clearfield by 375.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CLFD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $61.53 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $847.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

