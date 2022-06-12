Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,637 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 164.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.80.

NYSE IT opened at $247.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.47 and its 200 day moving average is $290.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.20 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

