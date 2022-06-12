Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 15,770 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,770 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $307,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $182.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.37.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

