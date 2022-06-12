Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 7,415 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of W. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,836. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $132.34. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $331.86.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

