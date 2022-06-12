Pepemon Pepeballs Price Hits $16.98 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for $16.98 or 0.00061860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $237,673.60 and approximately $194.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,437.35 or 0.99976907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001869 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.