PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Up 207.1% in May

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,336,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 12,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,301. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

