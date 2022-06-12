Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €250.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €227.08 ($244.17).

EPA RI opened at €174.80 ($187.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €188.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €194.69. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

