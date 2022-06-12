Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Shares Up 5.3%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.21. 5,943,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 3,280,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petroteq Energy (PQEFF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.