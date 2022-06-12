Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pinnacle Bankshares stock remained flat at $$22.50 on Friday. 93 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.58. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

