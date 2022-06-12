Playcent (PCNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,823.00

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $353,043.19 and approximately $5,823.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

