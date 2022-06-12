Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of PLBC opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $174.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp (Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

