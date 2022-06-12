PMV Pharmaceuticals’ (PMVP) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.98. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,753 shares of company stock worth $9,003,375. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

