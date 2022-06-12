pNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $11.68 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and $2.26 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,166,191 coins and its circulating supply is 52,985,613 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

