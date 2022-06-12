PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Up 519.4% in May

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,900 shares, an increase of 519.4% from the May 15th total of 60,200 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 343,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 89,824 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PTE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 397,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,706. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.50). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PolarityTE will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

