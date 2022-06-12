Polkamarkets Hits Market Capitalization of $5.88 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $142,992.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,664 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

