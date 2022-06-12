Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Premier Foods stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

About Premier Foods (Get Rating)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.