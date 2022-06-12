Primecoin Price Down 5.9% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $498.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,029,689 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

