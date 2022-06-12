Project TXA Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.23 million and $152,859.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00338127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00034443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00438669 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

