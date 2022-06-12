ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PBSFY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. 23,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 8.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBSFY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($12.15) to €8.70 ($9.35) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($16.02) to €13.60 ($14.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.11) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media (Get Rating)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

