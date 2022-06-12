Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $36,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 97,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $9,980,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

