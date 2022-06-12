Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,181 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $25,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,161,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.90.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

