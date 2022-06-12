Public Mint (MINT) Price Tops $0.0208

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.15 million and $10,397.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,329,275 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.