Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Plans $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Public Storage to earn $16.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

PSA stock opened at $307.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.78. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $290.41 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.75.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Public Storage by 389.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,273,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,210,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Public Storage by 40.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,589,000 after buying an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 176,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

