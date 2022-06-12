Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 1,497,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Quálitas Controladora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

QUCOF remained flat at $$5.12 on Friday. Quálitas Controladora has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

