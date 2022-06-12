Rally (RLY) Price Reaches $0.0455 on Major Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $126.90 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rally has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,791,684,984 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

