Receive Access Ecosystem Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005314 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and $14,772.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00190959 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $530.20 or 0.02076153 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00227278 BTC.

