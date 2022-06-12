RED Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (RED) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $248,672.20 and $332.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00183320 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006282 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

