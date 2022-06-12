Refinable Trading Down 12.3% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $1.50 million and $2.00 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00345839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00440361 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

