Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $2,943,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $571.81 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $516.75 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

