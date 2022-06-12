Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.74

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.74 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.36). Renold shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.36), with a volume of 90,000 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £65.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.71.
About Renold (LON:RNO)
Featured Articles
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.