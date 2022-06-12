Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.74

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.74 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.36). Renold shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.36), with a volume of 90,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.71.

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

