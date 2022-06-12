REPO Market Cap Reaches $2.10 Million (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, REPO has traded down 15% against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $49,946.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

