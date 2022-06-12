Reviewing Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fiserv and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 9 16 0 2.64 Priority Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fiserv currently has a consensus target price of $126.54, suggesting a potential upside of 34.13%. Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Fiserv.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and Priority Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $16.23 billion 3.79 $1.33 billion $2.56 36.85 Priority Technology $514.90 million 0.75 $1.39 million ($0.44) -11.25

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 10.23% 12.05% 5.10% Priority Technology -0.37% -0.27% 0.02%

Volatility & Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fiserv beats Priority Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

