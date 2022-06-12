Reviewing Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Upstart alerts:

This table compares Upstart and Sunlight Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $848.59 million 3.75 $135.44 million $1.64 22.86 Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 4.74 -$153.43 million ($1.44) -2.85

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.7% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 15.23% 20.27% 10.01% Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Upstart and Sunlight Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 2 8 3 0 2.08 Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $97.77, indicating a potential upside of 160.79%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 110.87%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Sunlight Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Upstart has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upstart beats Sunlight Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.