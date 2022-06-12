Revomon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $99,917.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $99,917.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

