Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.34.

Shares of RIGL opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 126,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

