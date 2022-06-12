Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.34.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 104,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,546,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 496,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 451,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

