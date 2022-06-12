Robert W. Baird Cuts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $6.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $394.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $37,647.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $175,668. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

