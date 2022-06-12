Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

