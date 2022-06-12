Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) to Sell

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.00.

NCU has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities raised Nevada Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

TSE:NCU opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$156.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevada Copper will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.