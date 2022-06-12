Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 4.3%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 111,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 181,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.10 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

Royal Helium Company Profile (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

