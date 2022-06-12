Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 4.3%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 111,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 181,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.10 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.
Royal Helium Company Profile (CVE:RHC)
