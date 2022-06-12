Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.92

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 1463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several brokerages have commented on ROYMY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.77) to GBX 420 ($5.26) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.15) to GBX 575 ($7.21) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.45) to GBX 240 ($3.01) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.75.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.