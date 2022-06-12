RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 0.7%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as €40.93 ($44.01) and last traded at €41.05 ($44.14). Approximately 1,456,665 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.36 ($44.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.77.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

