Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on R. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryder System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ryder System by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.