S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.42 (OTC:SBBI)

S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of SBBI stock remained flat at $$95.00 during midday trading on Friday. S.B.C.P. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.97.

Get S.B.C.P. Bancorp alerts:

S.B.C.P. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for State Bank of Cross Plains that provides various personal and business financial services in Dane, Green, and Rock counties. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as business, debit, and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S.B.C.P. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S.B.C.P. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.