SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $2.27 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00008998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $69,518.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00369968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00469598 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

