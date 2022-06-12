SafeCapital Price Down 20% This Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $4,052.26 and approximately $142.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00078215 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000944 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

