Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,964 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,079,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,598,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789,238. The company has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

