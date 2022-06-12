Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 240,757 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,757 shares during the period. WestRock comprises about 0.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.16% of WestRock worth $18,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in WestRock by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,216,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,401,000 after acquiring an additional 732,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,747,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,695 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,981,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after acquiring an additional 654,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. 1,726,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $57.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

