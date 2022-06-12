Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,405,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,451. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

